Mother, grandmother of Stephon Clark speak out

Black Lives Matter supporters carry dozens of makeshift caskets onto J Street to symbolize people who have died from police shootings in a demonstration in downtown Sacramento at a law enforcement convention on September 18, 2018.
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.
Over the course of four days, monks from India created an ornate Medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento in September 2018. Once completed, it was destroyed and poured into the American River.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
