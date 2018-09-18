Police ‘trample’ coffins laid out by Black Lives Matter protesters

Slain Sacramento County sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk talks about life, career and his education at Sacramento State in 2016 interview. Stasyuk was shot and killed on a routine disturbance call in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters get into makeshift caskets, representing the number of deaths by police shooting, after Sacramento officers told them to disperse from downtown streets, September 18, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters showed up at the law enforcement expo at the Sacramento Convention Center downtown to protest police shootings. The demonstration spilled over and some pushing and lots of shouting went down, September 18, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters carry dozens of makeshift caskets onto J Street to symbolize people who have died from police shootings in a demonstration in downtown Sacramento at a law enforcement convention on September 18, 2018.
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.
Over the course of four days, monks from India created an ornate Medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento in September 2018. Once completed, it was destroyed and poured into the American River.