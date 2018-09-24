Modesto police searching for boy forcibly abducted by father, five others

Modesto police are searching for a young child who was abducted by his father and five others in a violent incident Monday morning.

The abduction occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Poinsettia Drive, northeast of Standiford Avenue and Tully Road, said Lt. Steve Stanfield.

According to police, John Cosso, 41, went to the home of Kimberly Valente and forced his way inside.

Authorities say there are several other people with Cosso. They arrived at the home in two cars; a black car driven by a woman and a gold Honda that belongs to Cosso’s 17-year-old Dominic, according to Valente’s family.

In addition to Cosso and his son, there was another man and three woman total, said Amanda Martinez, Valente’s sister.

According to Martinez, one of the men - someone Valente does not know - knocked on the door, said he was from Pacific Gas & Electric, and something was wrong with the gas line. Then all the men and two of the woman forced their way into the house.





At some point, one of the men sprayed pepper spray at Valente’s sister and 17-year-old son. Valente has two other sons, 19 and 9, who also were in the home at the time, Martinez said. Cosso is only the father of Jayce.

As Cosso forced his way into the house, Valente tried to leave through the garage with Jayce. One of the cars blocked her path. Two men held the mother’s arms while a third took the child, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Police believe they may be in a mid-2000’s black mid-sized vehicle. Valente’s 19-year-old son tried run after the car; he fell and suffered scrapes and cuts, Martinez said.

Officers have located the gold car in northwest Modesto, Bear said. Nobody was in it.

Jayce is two and a half feet tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Transformers T-shirt and faded green camouflage boxers.

Authorities are working with the California Highway Patrol to determine if they can issue a statewide Amber Alert.

Investigators ask anyone If you have information on their whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or 209-552-2470.