Over 60 grams of meth, thousands of rounds of ammo seized in Merced

Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
In a busy Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sacramento City Fire crews battled a grass fire in the Lower American River Parkway that started in a homeless camp and an early morning car fire on the 6000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
Longtime Woodland resident Deborah Bautista Zavala, 33, hits the campaign trail for Woodland school board with her two children Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. She is one of several young women of color running for elective office in Yolo County.
UC Berkeley students reacts to arrest of NorCal Rapist suspect, Roy Charles Waller, 58, who worked as a safety specialist in the UC Berkeley Office of Environment, Health and Safety, Friday, September 21, 2018.
Younger sister of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk greeted by deputies, family, teachers, community members as she arrives Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights.
The Meyers Fire burned several buildings on 8 Mile Road and Meyers Road on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The fire resulted in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
SEIU representative Ian Arnold speaks on the importance of classified employees at a press conference Thursday, September 20, 2018, announcing a collaboration between four of the five unions associated with Sacramento City Unified School District
Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
Stephen Long, a childhood friend of Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk who was killed Monday, talks about Stasyuk at a Black Lives Matter rally on Tuesday, Sept.18, 2018. Long later said he misspoke about Stasyuk’s educational objectives.
