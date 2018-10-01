This happened while you slept: Watch coyote chase rabbit through Granite Bay neighborhood

Thousands of people gather Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral of Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk. He was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova on September 17, 2018.
It's coming to Sacramento, but what is 5G? In its simplest terms, it's the next generation of cellular networking. But 5G will have an impact on a lot more than just how quickly your phone downloads files or plays videos.
Tara Lungariello Rackley, 25, was shot in the neck by a random bullet and paralyzed from the waist down. As a mother of two children, not using her legs has been difficult, but as she undergoes physical therapy, she maintains a positive attitude.
Attorneys for immigrant father, Carlos Rueda, hold a press conference, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, claiming ICE agents beat and forced him to snitch on others or be deported. He filed a federal claim for $750,000.
Members of the Woodcreek High School Sportsmen’s Club practice at Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club in Rio Oso on Wednesday afternoon, September 5, 2018. The NRA awarded about $300,000 in grants to the Roseville Joint Union High School District.
As work continues through the night on the Lake Oroville main spillway, multiple crews place, test, and finish concrete for one of the project’s structural slabs. The state Department of Water published this video work progress on September 24, 2018.
Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
