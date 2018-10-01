This happened while you slept: Watch coyote chase rabbit through Granite Bay neighborhood

A Placer County Sheriff's deputy caught an epic chase on video - of the animal variety. A rabbit barely gets away from a Coyote on the streets of Granite Bay.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service