See W. Sac mayoral candidate’s home that buyer says was left a mess
Joe DeAnda, the leading challenger in a competitive West Sacramento mayoral race, will soon be headed to small claims court over allegations that after the sale of his house, he left the property with garbage and animal feces in the backyard.
The day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that would prevent 14- and 15-year-olds from being sentenced as adults, Daniel Marsh – convicted of murdering a Davis couple – appeared in court in Yolo County to see if his sentence would stand.
Sacramento Bee reporters and photographers were on the front lines of disaster during California’s devastating wildfires, breaking news, telling survivors' stories, keeping our leaders accountable — bringing you all the news you need.
Thousands of people gather Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral of Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk. He was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova on September 17, 2018.
It's coming to Sacramento, but what is 5G? In its simplest terms, it's the next generation of cellular networking. But 5G will have an impact on a lot more than just how quickly your phone downloads files or plays videos.
Tara Lungariello Rackley, 25, was shot in the neck by a random bullet and paralyzed from the waist down. As a mother of two children, not using her legs has been difficult, but as she undergoes physical therapy, she maintains a positive attitude.
Attorneys for immigrant father, Carlos Rueda, hold a press conference, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, claiming ICE agents beat and forced him to snitch on others or be deported. He filed a federal claim for $750,000.
Members of the Woodcreek High School Sportsmen’s Club practice at Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club in Rio Oso on Wednesday afternoon, September 5, 2018. The NRA awarded about $300,000 in grants to the Roseville Joint Union High School District.