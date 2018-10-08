Watch people react to smelly corpse flower

The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
Melody Vinson, a medical assistant, talks about how UC Davis Health and Elica Health debuted a second mobile health clinic, Saturday, October 6, 2018. The mobile clinic is a van that has been converted to provide for medical and dental needs.
Christine Ault, the co-host of Diner en Blanc, talks about how this international event came to Sacramento and the reasoning behind hosting it at the Sacramento Zoo this year, Saturday October 6, 2018.
At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
Parents and school officials discuss the Sacramento City Unified School District’s budget shortfall at a meeting Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The district has until Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, to submit a revised budget to the county office of education.
Sometimes the most useful tools are unexpected and this might be said of Professor Sarah Stewart’s Shock Compression laboratory, where huge cannons are fired (indoors) to study the early history of our Solar System.
A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.