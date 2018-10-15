Here’s Taylor Swift, the Eastern bongo at Sacramento Zoo, at 1 day old

In a ceremony in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13, 2018, Filipino veterans and surviving family members of deceased vets received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Filipinos were drafted into service for the U.S. in their home country.
The names of three Vietnam War veterans are added to the California Vientam Veterans Memorial on Saturday, October 13, 2018 during a ceremony that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the memorial in Sacramento's Capitol Park.
Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA, opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Attractions in the old quarry, which was formerly used for mining granite, include ziplining, a rock climbing wall, and an adventure course.
A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
Alicia Moore and Robin Trail, mother and aunt of missing Woodland teen Elijah Moore, speak out after the first day of trial after attorneys' opening statements on Oct. 4, 2018. Moore and Enrique Rios are presumed dead.
A deputy found a black bear at the Lighthouse Center Safeway in Tahoe City. The Placer County Sheriff's Office warns that bears are getting ready to hibernate and are prowling for food to store for the upcoming winter. Don't leave food in your car.