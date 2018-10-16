These closures on I-80 may cause delays this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring lane closures on Interstate 80 in North Sacramento, Caltrans said. The lanes are being closed for maintenance work on the berms supporting the shoulder. On Tuesday, the No. 2 lane of the West El Camino Boulevard off-
Two stores owned by the retailer Sears in the Sacramento region will close in the wake of a bankruptcy filing made public Monday. The Kmart in Placerville and the Sears on Florin Road are both slated for closure after the holiday season.
In a ceremony in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13, 2018, Filipino veterans and surviving family members of deceased vets received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Filipinos were drafted into service for the U.S. in their home country.
The names of three Vietnam War veterans are added to the California Vientam Veterans Memorial on Saturday, October 13, 2018 during a ceremony that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the memorial in Sacramento's Capitol Park.
Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA, opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Attractions in the old quarry, which was formerly used for mining granite, include ziplining, a rock climbing wall, and an adventure course.
A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
