Firefighters extinguish huge blaze on North 16th Street in Sacramento

About 100 firefighters responded to a fire early Thursday morning at North 16th Street and North B Street, where part of a General Produce Co. warehouse caught fire.
Now you can text 911 in an emergency

The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 911 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 911 detailing your emergency.

