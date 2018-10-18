Firefighters extinguish huge blaze on North 16th Street in Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 911 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 911 detailing your emergency.
With the opening game of the Kings season expected to bring thousands of fans into downtown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Sacramento police say they are seeing a spike in crime reports in the K Street corridor.
The Bee's Anita Chabria sat down with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones two weeks after he locked out the department's inspector general to discuss oversight, accountability and the shooting of Mikel McIntyre.
