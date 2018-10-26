See the scene of the Colonial Heights Post Office where police investigate suspicious package

Areas in Shasta County burned by the Carr Fire in 2018 are prone to another risk when the rainy season starts. Scientists explain why wildfire-burned hillsides can't absorb as much water, and why debris flows and flooding are more likely to happen.
Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.
Sacramento is hosting the Firefighter World Combat Challenge in October 2018. The event challenges firefighters in full gear to complete an intense obstacle course laden with weights, stairs, fire hoses and mannequins. Here's why they do it.
At the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, asks people to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.
Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter discusses his light show at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento, which will be open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m., with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
