Chabad of Greater Sacramento service for Pittsburgh shooting victims
Rabbi Mendy Cohen, director Chabad of Greater Sacramento said that the response to shooting in Pittsburgh should be "studying Tora, prayer and charity." During a service at Chabad of Greater Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Sacramento.
Areas in Shasta County burned by the Carr Fire in 2018 are prone to another risk when the rainy season starts. Scientists explain why wildfire-burned hillsides can't absorb as much water, and why debris flows and flooding are more likely to happen.
Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.
Sacramento is hosting the Firefighter World Combat Challenge in October 2018. The event challenges firefighters in full gear to complete an intense obstacle course laden with weights, stairs, fire hoses and mannequins. Here's why they do it.