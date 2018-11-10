A rundown of what’s closed, opened or operating on Veterans Day in the Sacramento region

Veterans Day, the holiday to honor military veterans across the nation on Nov. 11, falls on a Sunday this year. In lieu of the federal observance falling on a weekend, a number of government offices, public institutions and services will be closed or have modified schedules the next day, Monday, Nov. 12. Here’s what you need to know in the Sacramento region during this three-day weekend.
Government institutions
All federal offices, including courthouses, will be closed on Monday.
All state offices in California, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed Monday.
All county offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties will be closed on Nov. 12.
Post offices will be closed Monday, and mail service won’t resume until Tuesday; though private services such as UPS, FedEx and DHL will be available.
Recreational facilities
National parks, such as Yosemite National Park, will be open and offering free admission; California’s 280 state parks will be also be open and offering free admission to military veterans and their families.
Some community centers in the region will be open; best to check online with the center you frequent.
Public parks remain open.
Public golf courses, including Haggin Oaks, Bing Maloney, Bartley Cavanaugh and William Land, will be open; private courses and clubs are open.
Educational institutions
All K-12 public schools in the region will be closed Monday; some are closed Friday as well.
Los Rios Community College District schools – Sacramento City, American River and Cosumnes River – are closed.
Sacramento State, UC Davis and other state higher-education facilities do not have classes; some school libraries, however, including UC Davis libraries and the McGeorge School of Law library, are open.
Public libraries in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties will be closed Monday. Libraries in El Dorado County will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Financial institutions
Most banks – including Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of the West – will be closed on Nov. 12, too.
The major stock markets – the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the Nasdaq and American exchanges – will be open for trading.
Community services
All garbage pickups, including recycling and yard waste, for curbside residential customers in the cities such as Sacramento, West Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom and Roseville remain unchanged for Monday.
Sacramento County customers with service from Waste Management remain on schedule for Monday.
Public landfills and transfer stations, such as Kiefer Landfill near Sloughhouse and the North Area Recovery Station in North Highlands, are open.
Emergency services, including all area hospitals, are open.
Transit and traffic
Parking meters are free on Monday.
Amtrak trains, including the Capitol Corridor line, are operating on a regular schedule.
Sacramento RT light-rail trains and buses, as well as Paratransit, are operating on a normal schedule.
Bay Area Regional Transit (BART), Caltrain and Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will operate normally.
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit will operate normally.
Roseville Transit will not operate commuter services Monday, but local service will operate as normal.
Yolobus will operate on a limited non-express schedule.
South County Transit, Elk Grove’s e-Tran, Delta Breeze, El Dorado Transit, Lincoln Transit and Placer Commuter Express will not be in operation Monday.
Traffic closures
Caltrans says some construction lane closure hours will be modified from Friday to Monday.
