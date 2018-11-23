If you’re headed to the Sierra, watch out: I-80 at a standstill, CHP says

Authorities have stopped all traffic on Interstate 80 going both directions in Placer and Nevada counties due to snow, with cars sliding off the road, the CHP reported early Friday afternoon.
As of 1:37 p.m. Friday, all eastbound traffic was stopped at Kingvale, and all westbound traffic was stopped at the Donner Lake interchange, according to a California Highway Patrol webpage. There is no estimated time of clearing, it said.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange, according to a Caltrans webpage.
There were at least two accidents in the area Friday, likely due to snow, said Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott.
The Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any injuries from those accidents, Scott said.
This story will be updated.
