A huge sewer pipe can be replaced more quickly than you would think

The Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District collaborated with Teichert Construction to replace a 9-feet-wide outfall pipe that is essential to carrying treated wastewater to the Sacramento River.
Regional San is the public utility responsible for treating approximately 1.4 million residents’ wastewater, or effluent, throughout Sacramento County. Its treatment plant is located near Elk Grove.
The pipe replacement was done during the summer over a 41-hour period, Regional San spokeswoman San Nicole Coleman said in an email.
“Since the outfall pipe could not be used during this project, we had to temporarily divert the effluent to storage basins, and with limited space there, we knew we had 48 hours to complete this massive effort,” Coleman said.
But even with the constraints, the replacement took place without serious issue, said Deputy Director Vic Kyotani in a phone interview. The pipe replacement is part of the Flow Equalization project, which costs $114 million.
“This was a very well planned out activity,” Kyotani said. “It was was done in close partnership with our contractors.”
The pipe replacement and its larger plan are both apart of an even larger goal: the Regional San’s EchoWater Project.
The goal is to “produce cleaner water for discharge to the Sacramento River, as well as for potential reuse as recycled water,” the website says.
Kyotani said the EchoWater Project is on time and on budget. The district estimated the EchoWater Project will cost $1.5 billion to $2.1 billion to complete.
This story was updated at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 24 to clarify the cost of the Flow Equalization project.
