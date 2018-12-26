Roads on Highway 99 South closed because of ‘thousands of cans of fruit’

Both lanes on the transition road from southbound Highway 99 to Interstate 5 just north of Sacramento have reopened after thousands of cans of fruit spilled onto the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
The road was cleared and reopened by 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans District 3 said.
A semi-truck’s rear trailer that was carrying the cans of fruit collided with a guardrail and the cans spilled out onto the highway, according to the CHP. Both lanes of the transition road were closed for hours by the mess.
An ambulance was called out to the scene but officers advised that this was a “non-injury incident,” the CHP said.
