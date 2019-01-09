How Sacramento will now honor Tower Records founder Solomon

Two new parks in the the McKinley Village neighborhood will be named after Tower Records founder Russ Solomon and famed local artist Ricardo Favela, the City Council decided Tuesday.

The new parks will join three others within the art-focused residential development along the Capital City Freeway in East Sacramento.

A 0.68-acre park on the west side of the development will be named after Russ Solomon, who built the company in to a global empire, and died last year.

The park will feature concrete ping pong, a turf area, shaded social spaces with benches and picnic tables, public art, bike racks and other amenities, a city staff report said.

The Ricardo Favela Park, 0.13 acres and on the eastern edge of the development, will feature public art, benches, picnic tables and shade trees, the report said.

Favela, who died in 2007, founded the Royal Chicano Air Force, a group of artists who used their work to advocate for Latino civil rights causes. He was also a professor of art at California State University, Sacramento.

The Ricardo Favela Park will likely open to the public this year, while the Russ Solomon Park will open in the next 18 months, said Dennis Day, a city landscape architect. They will be the last of five parks opening in the McKinley Village development, Day said.

Riverside-based developer The New Home Company is funding the parks, while fees the company paid to the city are also being used, Day said. Together, the two new parks will cost roughly $640,000, Day said.

The other three parks in the development, which are open to the public, are named after developer and gallery owner Michael Himovitz; artists Helen and Alan Post; and former mayor R. Burnett Miller.