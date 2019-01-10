Manhunt underway after police officer shot in Davis

A manhunt is underway in Davis after a police officer was shot Thursday evening, authorities said.
UC Davis tweeted that a city of Davis officer “was involved in a shooting in downtown Davis” around 6:50 p.m.
“*The suspect is still outstanding* Suspect is a white male in his 20’s Average Build, Baseball Cap, Black Jacket, Blue or Tan Jeans, Black Tactical Boots,” the tweet read.
The tweet urged readers to avoid downtown Davis.
Television news reports from Davis said police were on the scene of a three-car car accident at 5th and D streets when the shooting occurred.
The officer’s condition was not known.
This is a developing news story. Please return to sacbee.com for updates.
