Snow and wind expected in Tahoe on Sunday – avalanche warning issued for backcountry

Those wanting to hit the slopes Sunday to enjoy the snow dropped by the blizzard conditions Wednesday in the Sierra, may want to take it slow and carry some water and an extra blanket along with those chains.
Forecasters are warning motorists of hazardous driving conditions Sunday as another storm rolls across the Tahoe area and other High Sierra spots.
A winter storm warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, said Jim Mathews, a meteorologist for the NWS in Sacramento. Elevations above 6,000 feet are expected to get 1 feet to 2 feet of snow, while higher peeks could receive as much as 3 feet of powder.
That’s in addition to the more than 4 feet of snow that fell Wednesday, laying down plenty of snow for the Tahoe resorts – 64 inches fell at Northstar while Kirkwood reported 43 inches fallen before the weekend.
Travel along Highway 50 and Interstate 80 will likely be affected as the storm intensifies from the afternoon into evening, Mathews said.
“Could be kind of slow going,” Mathews said. “Expect chain controls to be in effect and slow travel due to weather.”
The storm also prompted the Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee to issue an avalanche warning for the central Sierra Nevada backcountry between Yuba Pass on the northern end of Highway 49 to Ebbetts Pass on the south end of Highway 4.
Periods of high avalanche danger will run from noon Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday, the avalanche center said.
“Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center,” the avalanche center said.
Caltrans was hard at work plowing roads ahead of the storm Saturday, according to the department’s social media channels, while encouraging motorists that “snow and ice make stopping distances much longer.”
Motorists are advised to check travel conditions on Caltrans’ highway conditions page at http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi or call 800-427-7623.
