Feds bought 30 firearms in 15 undercover buys; then they found the machine guns

For exactly a year starting Jan. 24, 2018, undercover federal agents in Sacramento oversaw the purchases of about 30 firearms, all but seven of them converted to fire as fully automatic machine guns.
Using an informant, agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives supervised the weapons buys, starting with a $1,700 payout for two handguns, court papers say.
Over the course of 15 separate buys, the informant purchased handguns, ammunition and magazines from Kevin Savangsy, a 29-year-old Sacramento man, court papers say.
Then things got real.
Agents executing a search warrant Thursday at Savangsy’s Lindley Drive home found eight more machine guns, six semiautomatic weapons, 3.2 pounds of marijuana and $38,000 in cash.
Savangsy was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, and made his first court appearance Friday in federal court, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Edmund F. Brennan ordered a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 8.
Savangsy was charged with unlawful dealing and manufacturing of firearms, as well as possession of an unregistered firearm and was being held without bail.
