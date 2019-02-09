Interstate 80 closed as second storm descends on Northern California

Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada is closed Saturday as the second of four possible storms makes its way across Northern California, with little reprieve expected until Monday, according to the National Weather service.
All eastbound traffic on I-80 at Colfax in Placer County, as well as all westbound traffic at the Nevada State line, is being held due to multiple spin-outs, according to Caltrans. I-80 is also closed to trucks traveling eastbound at Applegate and westbound at Truckee due to spin-outs.
More road conditions
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Drivers traveling through the mountains should expect periods of whiteout conditions, Del Valle said.
Chains are required on Highway 50 for 9 miles east of Placerville to 3 miles east of Pollock Pines and 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers, according to Caltrans.
Highway 20 is closed from one mile east of Nevada City to the Interstate 80 junction due to spin-outs, according to Caltrans. The highway is also closed to trucks at Nevada Street in Nevada City.
Chains are required for Highway 49 from the Madera/Mariposa county line to 3.9 miles north of the county line, 3.5 miles north of Camptonville to 8 miles north of Camptonville and from 7.3 miles south of Vinton to Vinton, according to Caltrans. The highway is also closed from Downieville to Sattley due to spin-outs.
A high wind advisory is in effect for Interstate 5 from weed to Yreka. Caltrans is advising against travel in the area for campers, trailers or permit loads.
Saturday’s snow forecast
Saturday’s storm, which will last into Sunday, will be colder, pushing snow into the elevations lower than its Friday predecessor, Del Valle said. A winter storm warning is in effect for elevations above 2,500 feet until 4 a.m. Monday.
Except for some mountain showers, Del Valle said there will be a brief break Monday for most areas before another storm descends on the region Tuesday afternoon.
Snow levels above 3,000 feet will see 2 to 4 feet of snow during Saturday’s storm, Del Valle said. Areas above 2,500 feet, particularly in the foothills, will get 4 to 8 inches, with some locations possibly getting up to a foot or higher.
An avalanche watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for the Central Sierra Nevada including the Tahoe Basin, the NWS said.
Rain in the San Joaquin Valley
The valley will see about a half-inch of rain, with higher precipitation expected in the upper San Joaquin Valley near Stockton and Modesto, Del Valle said.
The storms so far have dropped .17 inches in Sacramento in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m., with most areas in the region reporting recieving less than .2 inches – Davis receiving .39 inches is the highest, while Konocti, Quincy, Blue Canyon and the Sacramento International Airport are seeing about .3 inches.
The Sacramento Valley, north of Marysville, will have a wind advisory this afternoon through Sunday morning, Del Valle. Wind gusts will be 20 to 30 mph, with some areas receiving gusts up to 45 mph.
The valley could also see some thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening, with stronger storms possible north of Sacramento, the NWS said. These storms also have the potential for hail and an isolated funnel cloud.
Comments