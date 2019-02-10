Local

Westbound Interstate 80 closed, eastbound reopens following heavy Sierra snow

By Vincent Moleski

February 10, 2019 05:20 PM

See walls of snow border Truckee home following heavy snowfall

Residents of Truckee, California, found their homes surrounded by large accumulations of snow on February 10, 2019.
Amid a weekend storm, Interstate 80 was subject to several restrictions and closures Sunday, as Sierra snow made for hazardous travel conditions.

As of 5 p.m., Caltrans had shut down westbound traffic on the highway from the Nevada state line to Colfax, citing zero visibility for drivers.

After temporarily being closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line, eastbound traffic was reopened just after 4 p.m., Caltrans said.

The Sierra received significant amounts of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service, with several feet being reported at high elevations.

Below is a list of the amount of snow reported by the National Weather Service between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday:

  • Castle Peak: 60 inches
  • Squaw-Alpine: 49 inches
  • Kingvale: 39 inches
  • Sierra-at-Tahoe: 37 inches
  • Boreal: 36 inches
  • Kirkwood: 31 inches
  • Bear Valley: 30 inches
  • Dodge Ridge: 24 inches
  • Kyburz: 27 inches
  • Pacific House: 17 inches
  • Camino: 10 inches
  • Chester: 4 inches
  • Placerville: 3 inches
  • Quincy: 2 inches
  • Sonora: 2.5 inches

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

