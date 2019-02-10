Westbound Interstate 80 closed, eastbound reopens following heavy Sierra snow

Amid a weekend storm, Interstate 80 was subject to several restrictions and closures Sunday, as Sierra snow made for hazardous travel conditions.
As of 5 p.m., Caltrans had shut down westbound traffic on the highway from the Nevada state line to Colfax, citing zero visibility for drivers.
After temporarily being closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line, eastbound traffic was reopened just after 4 p.m., Caltrans said.
The Sierra received significant amounts of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service, with several feet being reported at high elevations.
Below is a list of the amount of snow reported by the National Weather Service between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday:
- Castle Peak: 60 inches
- Squaw-Alpine: 49 inches
- Kingvale: 39 inches
- Sierra-at-Tahoe: 37 inches
- Boreal: 36 inches
- Kirkwood: 31 inches
- Bear Valley: 30 inches
- Dodge Ridge: 24 inches
- Kyburz: 27 inches
- Pacific House: 17 inches
- Camino: 10 inches
- Chester: 4 inches
- Placerville: 3 inches
- Quincy: 2 inches
- Sonora: 2.5 inches
