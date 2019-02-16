Williams CHP officer stabbed during traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Colusa County

A California Highway Patrol officer was stabbed Friday night near Williams during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 5 just south of Myers Road, according to CHP.
The officer pulled over Haile Neil, 25, for excessive speeding and attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on her, said Sgt. Seth Fletcher of the CHP’s office in Williams. During the stop, Neil was able to pull out a concealed knife and assault the officer, Fletcher said.
The officer, who has been with CHP for three years, was taken to a hospital in Chico where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Fletcher said the officer has since been released from the hospital.
It’s unclear what charges Neil will face in Colusa County.
