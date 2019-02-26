Heavy rains bring street flooding to Rio Linda

Mike Wakefield, of Rio Linda, checks the water level as he pumps it out of the front yard on 6th Street in Rio Linda on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Two vehicles cross a flooded stretch of 6th Street in Rio Linda on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Walter Kearns of Rio Linda helps place sand bags as 6th Street in Rio Linda begins to flood on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
A pick-up truck dives down a flooded Cherry Lane in Rio Linda near Elkhorn Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Faith Wendland, 12, Gwenyth Corker, 14, both of Rio Linda run on a flooded 6th Street near Jamie Court on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Billy Akins, 37, of Rio Linda walks on a flooded field as he helps his parents as water rises on Cherry Lane in Rio Linda near Elkhorn Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Billy Akins, 37, of Rio Linda helps load firewood into his parents home as water rises on Cherry Ln. Flooding in Rio Linda near Elkhorn Blvd. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
