‘We will be mobilizing.’ DA decision on Stephon Clark shooting puts activists on alert

Follow this developing story: Go here to sign up for breaking news alerts.

UPDATES HERE »» Sacramento DA: No charges against police officers who shot Stephon Clark

Black Lives Matter Sacramento urged its followers Saturday to be ready in anticipation of the district attorney’s decision on whether to indict the two police officers who killed Stephon Clark last March.

“BE READY to hear where we will be after today’s announcement by DA Schubert. We will be mobilizing immediately after,” the group said in a Facebook post. On Twitter, the group said, “Stephon needs our love!”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office announced that a decision was coming at noon.

STAY READY Y’ALL!!!!



Stephon needs our love!



Stephon’s family needs our support!



JUSTICE IS WHAT LOVE LOOKS LIKE IN PUBLIC!!!@BLMSacramento pic.twitter.com/q8f1LBn3a2 — BlackLivesMatter Sac (@BLMSacramento) March 2, 2019

Late Friday, the state Assembly sent an email telling staff and legislators to avoid the Capitol and Legislative Office Building throughout the weekend, saying getting in and out of the area “may be challenging.” A craft-beer fair was scheduled to begin at noon on Capitol Mall.

Last spring, protestors blocked streets, disrupted a City Council meeting, prevented fans from entering two Kings games at Golden 1 Center and put the city on edge.