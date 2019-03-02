Local

‘We will be mobilizing.’ DA decision on Stephon Clark shooting puts activists on alert

By Dale Kasler

March 02, 2019 09:34 AM

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announces results Saturday, March 2, 2019, of the investigation into the 2018 shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.
Black Lives Matter Sacramento urged its followers Saturday to be ready in anticipation of the district attorney’s decision on whether to indict the two police officers who killed Stephon Clark last March.

“BE READY to hear where we will be after today’s announcement by DA Schubert. We will be mobilizing immediately after,” the group said in a Facebook post. On Twitter, the group said, “Stephon needs our love!”

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office announced that a decision was coming at noon.

Late Friday, the state Assembly sent an email telling staff and legislators to avoid the Capitol and Legislative Office Building throughout the weekend, saying getting in and out of the area “may be challenging.” A craft-beer fair was scheduled to begin at noon on Capitol Mall.

Last spring, protestors blocked streets, disrupted a City Council meeting, prevented fans from entering two Kings games at Golden 1 Center and put the city on edge.

