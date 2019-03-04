Watch live: Stephon Clark activists urge California attorney general to charge officers

Civil rights leaders, clergy and family members are urging California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Sacramento police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in March 2018.
Watch the live stream of the news conference and protest at Becerra’s office, 1300 I Street Sacramento, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
