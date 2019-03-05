Live updates: Stephon Clark protests anticipated at Sacramento City Council meeting

Protests were expected at Sacramento City Council’s scheduled meeting Tuesday following Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision to not press charges against the Sacramento police officers who killed Stephon Clark in March.
Arden Fair mall was shut down Sunday following Schubert’s Saturday announcement when a handful of protesters staged a sit-in.
Monday evening, protesters marched from Trader Joe’s in East Sacramento through the wealthy Fab 40s neighborhood, ending when police ordered marchers to disperse and arrested 84 people, including clergy and journalists.
In a statement following the arrests, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he was “disappointed the protest ended the way it did,” and the following morning asked the Office of Public Safety Accountability to investigate the actions made by law enforcement.
Tuesday afternoon, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced his investigation into the death of the unarmed 22-year-old black man in his grandparents’ Meadowview backyard also found no cause to charge the two involved officers.
Black Lives Matter protesters converged on the Sacramento Police Department station on Freeport Boulevard at 3 p.m., picketing and grilling in the parking lot.
Here’s what’s happening at City Hall tonight:
3:45 p.m. Sacramento Superior Court officials announced the Sacramento downtown courthouse and jail were scheduled to close at 4 p.m. ahead of anticipated protests.
The six-story downtown courthouse sits less than a half-block from Sacramento City Hall, the site of Tuesday’s City Council meeting and the scene of fiery protests in the days after Clark’s death in March.
The Sacramento County Main Jail was also a target for demonstrators who took to downtown Sacramento streets during days of protest last spring.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
