Photos from Sacramento student walkout, march to Capitol to protest Stephon Clark decision

Sacramento State student Khalil Ferguson carries flag during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Sacramento City College student Sheku Baryoh marches down Freeport Boulevard during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Protesters march down 2nd Avenue toward Sacramento High School during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Residents on Freeport Boulevard show their support for a a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Sacramento State student Khalil Ferguson carries flag with Sacramento State student Jayshawn Yancey, right, during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union at on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Protesters try to coax students at Sacramento High School to join the march during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Protesters try to coax students at Sacramento High School to join the protest during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Three caskets sit on the sidewalk Thursday, March 7, 2019, outside Sacramento High School during a protest and march that took high school and college students across the city to the state capitol. “These caskets are a reminder of what’s happening. A reminder of black death,” said Berry Accius, one of Sacramento’s activist leaders since the Clark killing.
Protesters try to coax students at Sacramento High School to join the march during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
A Sacramento police officer watches protesters march down 2nd Avenue during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Sacramento City College student Sheku Baryoh waves flag during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union at Sacramento High School on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Protesters march down Freeport Boulevard during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
Sacramento State student Rahmatllah Mohammed shows support of Stephon Clark during a student protest organized by the Black Student Union at the State Capital on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento.
