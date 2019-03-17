Local

Powerball jackpot reaches $550 million after Saturday’s draw yields no big winner

Feeling lucky? There’s a shot at winning roughly half a billion dollars in Wednesday’s Powerball after no tickets matched all six numbers during Saturday’s draw.

“Spring is rolling in and the Powerball jackpot is growing,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO, in a news release.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were white balls 30, 34, 39, 53, 67, Powerball 11, and Power Play multiplier 2X.

Wednesday’s jackpot will be an $550 million, Powerball officials said.

Last October, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to a record $1.5 billion. The holder of the winning ticket, which was sold in South Carolina, came forward just last week to claim the prize.

