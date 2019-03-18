9-year-old girl missing from Elk Grove found safe, police say

A 9-year-old girl missing from her Elk Grove home since Sunday afternoon has been found safe, police said Monday afternoon.
The girl was reported missing Sunday afternoon and was found safe Monday, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release.
She was last seen at her home at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When family returned home about two hours later, she was not home, according to the release. She was reportedly upset at the time she went missing due to being grounded, and was considered at-risk due to her age.
