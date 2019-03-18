Local

Fair Oaks house fire ignites car, downs power lines, Metro Fire officials say

By Michael McGough

March 18, 2019 11:12 AM

A house morning fire on March 18, 2019, in Fair Oaks extended to nearby vehicles and downed several power lines, requiring response from multiple units, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said.
By
A house morning fire on March 18, 2019, in Fair Oaks extended to nearby vehicles and downed several power lines, requiring response from multiple units, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said.
By

A house fire Monday morning in Fair Oaks extended to nearby vehicles and downed several power lines, requiring response from multiple units, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. at a residence on Bannister Road, Metro Fire said in a tweet.

Videos posted by Metro Fire show smoke billowing from windows of the home, and flames coming from the side of at least one car in a driveway as well as several items located in a side yard as firefighters work to extinguish.

Dark smoke from the fire was visible from Highway 50 near Sunrise Boulevard.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story.

