Local Take a tour of historic Wakamatsu Farm, home of many firsts May 31, 2019 12:39 PM

Docent Joanne Allen leads a tour on May 18, 2019, of the Wakamatsu Farm, where the first Japanese colonists settled in the United States – bringing silkworms and samurai to El Dorado County. The site celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2019.