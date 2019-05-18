At-risk missing person: Daniel Roberts, 42, last seen in Arden Arcade

Daniel Lee Roberts, 42, went missing from his home in Arden Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Roberts is developmentally delayed and may become disoriented easily, the sheriff’s office said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

An at-risk man went missing from his home Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lee Roberts, 42, was last seen around noon Saturday in Arden Arcade when he walked away from his residence in the 1100 block of Morse Avenue bear Hurley Way, according a sheriff’s office news release. Roberts is developmentally delayed and may become disoriented easily, deputies said.

Roberts white male, with a thin build, weighing roughly 130 pounds. He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and glasses.

Roberts was last seen wearing a baseball cap with “Kanab Police” written on it and a black hooded sweatshirt with a small San Francisco 49ers emblem on it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s assistance in locating Roberts, and said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 916-874-5115.