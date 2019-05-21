Amador High student in custody after allegedly bringing a handgun to school

A 15-year old Amador High School student was taken into police custody after witnesses said he brought a loaded handgun to the high school campus and on the school bus Monday, according to the Sutter Creek Police Department.

Sutter Creek police officers and Amador County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home of the student in Amador County after interviewing witnesses and working with the Amador High administration to determine the identity of the student, according to a Sutter Creek Police Department press release.

The team recovered a loaded .45 loaded caliber handgun at the home of the student, who was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds. The gun did not belong to the students’ family members, the police department said.

The student was transferred into custody of Amador County Juvenile Probation, according to the police department. There has been no indication that the student made any threats regarding using the weapon, the police department said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sutter Creek Police Department urged anyone with information about the case to call the Sutter Creek Police Department at 209-267-5646.