Six of seven Sacramento-area students in spelling bee are moving on to the next round

He spelled what? Watch the suspenseful and quirky conclusion of Sacramento spelling bee Arden Middle School student Logan Swain, 13, wins the 36th annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee in Rocklin on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Here's how the his final rounds went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arden Middle School student Logan Swain, 13, wins the 36th annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee in Rocklin on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Here's how the his final rounds went.

Six of the seven Sacramento-area contestants in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee made it through the third round of the competition Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

All seven of the students progressed through Monday’s preliminaries before beginning onstage spelling with round two Tuesday, where again all students spelled perfectly. One was eliminated during the third round.

Here’s a breakdown of the correct spellings the advancing six students gave through Tuesday’s contest:

Megan Lynch of St. Albans Country Day School in Roseville spelled “Airedale” and “quorum.” An Airedale is a type of dog breed.

Sarah Yee of Granite Oaks Middle School in Rocklin spelled “nattily,” which is an adverb meaning neat and tidy, and “projectile.’”

Sebastian Arias-Obando, from Phoenix Elementary School in Folsom, spelled “purveyor” and “omitted.”

Logan Swain, an Arden Middle School student, spelled “oblong” and “phobic.”

Samhita Kumar, who goes to Winston Churchill Middle School, had a fun one in the second round: “kreef,” a type of crawfish. Kumar spelled “univalent” in the next round.

Nicholas Perry, from St. Rose School in Roseville spelled “Anubis” as in the deity and “fervid,” a synonym for ardent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spelling will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Eastern time with the rest of round three, according to the Scripps National Spelling Bee website. You can catch the action on ESPN.

The top scorers in the onstage rounds Tuesday and Wednesday will be finalists, and no more than 50 students will advance to the finals, the website said.