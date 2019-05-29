Folsom police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia, seeking public’s help

Lorena Beery, 85, was reported missing on May 29, 2019 to the Folsom Police Department.

The Folsom Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a missing at-risk woman who has dementia.

Lorena Beery, 85 years old, was reported missing Wednesday after she did not arrive for a planned shopping trip in Folsom. Family became concerned, as it is unusual for her to be late or not show up, according to a news release from the Folsom Police Department.

Her family discovered her bank card was used at a gas station in Rio Linda, police said.

Beery was last seen at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Rio Food & Liquor, at 6401 Rio Linda Blvd. in Rio Linda, according to the release. She was trying to purchase gas and was seen on surveillance footage from the gas station.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Beery is white, 5’1”, 118 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. She drives a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma with a personalized California license plate GGGANDT, police said.

Beery has dementia and may be confused or disoriented, police said.

Anyone with information on Beery’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7230 and reference case number 19-2011.