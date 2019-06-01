Folsom police looking for girl who did not return home from friend’s house

Police are searching for Julia Hutchinson, 14, who was last seen Saturday.

Folsom police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl who did not return home from a friend’s house on Saturday.

Julia Hutchinson, 14, was last seen in the 100 block of Gilded Rock Circle at about 3:30 p.m. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the Police Department said in news release. She was wearing a red T-shirt and jean shorts with a floral print.

Julia is autistic, lacks social awareness and has limited communication skills, according to her parents. She can be calmed down when spoken to about her cat, Kita, or her dog, Holly.

Anybody with information about Julia is asked to call 911 or the Folsom police at 916-355-7231.