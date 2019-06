Local ‘We’re wrestling for the gun…’ Man recounts fatal fight with off-duty CHP officer June 06, 2019 05:40 AM

Trae Debeaubien describes in June 2019 how off-duty California Highway Patrol officer Brad Wheat broke into his nutrition shop in 2018 and shot him in the chest before fatally shooting estranged wife Mary Wheat, who Debeaubien was dating.