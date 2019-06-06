Highway 99 closed in both directions at Twin Cities Road due to fallen power line

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Highway 99 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Caltrans

This is a developing story.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon at Twin Cities Road due to downed electrical lines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:48 p.m. for the incident after the lines fell across both direction of traffic, according to the CHP’s incident log.

It’s unclear when lanes will reopen, but officials are urging motorists to use alternate routes.