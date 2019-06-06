See the pages of The Sacramento Bee that captured D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944

D-Day vets in their 90’s recreate invasion of Normandy jump 75 years later Two British veteran paratroopers, John Hutton, 94, and Harry Read, 95, completed tandem parachute jumps on June 5, 2019, to mark the 75th anniversary of Normandy landings during World War II. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two British veteran paratroopers, John Hutton, 94, and Harry Read, 95, completed tandem parachute jumps on June 5, 2019, to mark the 75th anniversary of Normandy landings during World War II.



Seventy-five years ago, 156,000 Allied forces descended on the beaches of Normandy, France, in what would become D-Day – the beach invasion, the master stroke of then-Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, would come to change the outcome of World War II against Nazi Germany and reinforce American efforts a world away in Japan. But the invasion also came at a high cost as more than 4,000 were killed that day – soldiers, sailors, airman and Marines from the capital region and Northern California among them.

The event would, in part, define a generation of Americans that Tom Brokaw dubbed “The Greatest Generation.” But, just as important, it would also be one of the truly collective touchstones that united the nation, along with such days as Dec. 7, 1941; the night of the moon landing on July 20, 1969; and Sept. 11, 2001.

Readers of The Sacramento Bee on the evening of July 6, 1944, got first-hand accounts of the action, as well as details on the local soldiers fighting on the front lines. It was all detailed on many of the 24 pages of that day’s paper, presented below as a service to our subscribers.