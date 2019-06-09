SacPride 2019 in pictures

Antony Phan, 35, twirls a sheer cape as he marches with Sutter Health in the Sacramento Pride parade from Southside Park to the Capitol on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Demonstrators link arms outside the entrance at Sacramento Pride festival at 7th Street and Capitol Mall on Sunday, June 9, 2019. They were protesting uniformed police officers being allowed to march in the Sacramento Pride parade.
Edith Grissom, 2, rides in a wagon in the Sacramento Pride parade from Southside Park to the Capitol on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Benicio Kincaid, 3, holds an umbrella while sitting in a wagon in the Sacramento Pride parade from Southside Park to the Capitol on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Thomas Haines, 21, walks as “Boo Boo Baby” in the Sacramento Pride parade from Southside Park to the Capitol on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg, left, talks to Sacramento police Lt. Jason Bassett in the Sacramento Pride parade from Southside Park to the Capitol on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Sister Otter Leah Fended, 30 from the Capitol City Sisters twirls a sheer cape in the Sacramento Pride parade from Southside Park to the Capitol on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Gezel De La Ciel, 35, raises a sign in demonstration at the entrance of the Sacramento Pride festival at 7th Street and Capitol Mall on Sunday, June 9, 2019. His group was protesting uniformed police officers being allowed to march in the Sacramento Pride parade.
