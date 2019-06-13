2-alarm fire breaks out at Fair Oaks strip mall, authorities say

Fire breaks out at Fair Oaks strip mall on Sunset Avenue A two-alarm fire is burning Thursday morning at a retail complex in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The strip mall is between Westover Court and Ward Lane. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-alarm fire is burning Thursday morning at a retail complex in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The strip mall is between Westover Court and Ward Lane.

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire that started Thursday morning at a retail complex in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at a strip mall on Sunset Avenue, between Westover Court and Ward Lane, and required response by multiple units, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said.

Vestal said the fire was mostly under control as of 9:20 a.m. and that crews were searching the building for potential victims. A tweet just before 9:30 a.m. said the intial search for victims was clear.

Metro Fire posted photos and videos on Twitter showing moderate amounts smoke billowing out of doorways and broken windows.

Metro Fire said a second alarm was requested on the fire, which burned the building’s interior and exterior.