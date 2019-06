Local She was reprimanded for brawling on ‘Jailbirds.’ How former inmate feels about Netflix show June 26, 2019 05:00 AM

Katrina Haslam speaks about her time on the Netflix show “Jailbirds” on Monday, June 24, 2019. Haslam is seen being reprimanded on the show for her role in the brawl in Episode 5. She's also seen making “jailhouse syrup.”