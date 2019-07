Local Watch firefighters knock down flames at Effie Yeaw Nature Center July 03, 2019 02:43 PM

A fire started by a mower cutting star thistle weed burned about 1 acre at Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Carmichael July 3, 2019. Metro Fire crews used hoses and a water bucket drop. Firefighters urge people to mow before 8 a.m. on hot days.