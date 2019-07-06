7.1 earthquake was the strongest in two decades. A list of the biggest quakes in CA history

Water comes out of swimming pool in Bakersfield during earthquake Water swayed out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield during an earthquake that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday. It was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in Ridgecrest, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water swayed out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield during an earthquake that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday. It was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in Ridgecrest, California.

Southern California was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake Friday night, the strongest in the state in two decades. The quake hit at 8:19 p.m., 11 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, where an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit just a day before. It was felt as far north as Sacramento, about 300 miles from the epicenter, as well as Las Vegas, San Jose and Tijuana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also notable is the magnitude 7.2 Easter earthquake that occurred April 4, 2010, in Baja California, Mexico. The quake affected many California border towns and was felt as far north as Los Angeles. There were more than 3,000 aftershocks that resulted from the quake, 100-233 injuries, $1.15 billion in damages.