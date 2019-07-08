Local

Fatal vehicle fire on I-80 slows traffic near Antelope Road near Citrus Heights, CHP says

Traffic is congested on eastbound Interstate 80 near Antelope Road in Citrus Heights after a fatal vehicle fire closed the slow lane Monday, July 8, 2019.
A fatal vehicle fire has slowed eastbound Interstate 80 traffic Monday morning near Citrus Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol.

THe CHP responded to the incident just after 5:15 a.m., receiving reports of debris and brush on fire along the right shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Antelope Road, according to the CHP’s incident log.

By 5:45 a.m., the incident log showed the incident as a fatal car fire. It was not immediately clear how many fatalities were reported.

Multiple lanes were closed temporarily before 6 a.m., and the slow lane of traffic remained closed as of 6:30 a.m., according to CHP and Caltrans.

No other details were immediately available.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

