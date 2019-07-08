Local
Fatal vehicle fire on I-80 slows traffic near Antelope Road near Citrus Heights, CHP says
A fatal vehicle fire has slowed eastbound Interstate 80 traffic Monday morning near Citrus Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol.
THe CHP responded to the incident just after 5:15 a.m., receiving reports of debris and brush on fire along the right shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Antelope Road, according to the CHP’s incident log.
By 5:45 a.m., the incident log showed the incident as a fatal car fire. It was not immediately clear how many fatalities were reported.
Multiple lanes were closed temporarily before 6 a.m., and the slow lane of traffic remained closed as of 6:30 a.m., according to CHP and Caltrans.
No other details were immediately available.
