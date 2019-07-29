Woman killed in Arden Arcade apartment fire, Metro Fire officials say

A person was found dead inside an apartment in the Arden Arcade early Monday morning, a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesperson said.

A woman was located just before 6 a.m. inside an apartment that caught fire on Woodside Lane, Capt. Chris Vestal said.

Vestal said emergency personnel found the woman near the front door of a second-floor apartment unit, then carried her downstairs. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Vestal said.

Metro Fire crews made it to the scene within four minutes, Vestal said, with the apartment only a few blocks away from the nearest fire station. The initial call came in 5:51 a.m. and the fire was extinguished before 6:10 a.m., according to Vestal.

Only one apartment unit was damaged in the fire, with a second unit sustaining water damage from fire crews’ containment efforts.

No other victims were reported. Identification of the deceased will be handled by the coroner’s office pending notification of the family.

The cause of the fire was not known, but Vestal said it started on the interior of the building.

