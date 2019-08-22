Preschool teacher struggles to pay for child care

Racquel Payton, 30, lifts her son, Yahir, 1, in his room she decorated with stencils, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Sacramento. “I’m trying to stay positive and stay sane, honestly with working two jobs,” said Payton who is struggling with her bills as a single mom.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
“My life goal was to move away from the environment I grew up in. I grew up in the hood so I don’t want to take my son back there to live. I was exposed to a lot at a young age and I’m trying my best to protect my son from that,” said Racquel A. Payton, 30, while nursing her son, Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton says she struggles to pay for daycare for her son Yahir, 1, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Sacramento. The single mom earns $50,000 a year as a preschool teacher at Sacramento City Unified, but she still struggles to afford child care for her infant son, especially as her rent approaches $2,000 a month.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel Payton, 30, reads to her son, Yahir, 1, in her living room, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Sacramento. The preschool teacher and single mom says she struggles to pay for his daycare. She said both her parents have died. “I was my mother’s only child so it’s been really hard,” said Payton who has little family support here in Sacramento.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton smiles after using the mirror to wrap her son Yahir, 1, in a sling, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Sacramento. The single mom says she is grateful for what she has but doesn’t want to go back to the “hood” where she grew up.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton carries her son Yahir, 1, in a sling to drop him off at daycare, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Sacramento. “I’m not making enough to get by and survive with the cost of living,” Payton said.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton checks information for her second job at DoorDash as she walks her son Yahir, 1, to daycare from her apartment, Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019 in Sacramento. Her job as a preschool teacher begins soon and she worries how she will pay for his full-time child care.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton, 30, gets ready to go to her second job at DoorDash after lifting her bag from underneath her son Yahir’s stroller, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Sacramento. Once the school year starts, she says she doesn’t know how she will be able to maintain two jobs and keep her son in daycare.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton, 30, kisses son Yahir, 1, as she dropped him off at daycare, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Sacramento. She said she is very thankful it’s located a few blocks from where she lives. She said that her child care costs are $40 a day.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Racquel A. Payton, 30, says sometimes she has to bring her son with her to job for DoorDash, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Sacramento. Once the school year starts, she says she doesn’t know how she will be able to maintain two jobs or afford her son’s child care.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com