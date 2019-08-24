Mountain Fire destroys 14 buildings, hurts 2 in Shasta County, as evacuations orders remain

‘A wall of flames…they were coming right at us.’ Woman describes escape from Mountain Fire Barbara Powers, a resident of a mobile home park on Bear Mountain Road near Redding, describes Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, how she rescued her dog as she was evacuated from the Mountain Fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Barbara Powers, a resident of a mobile home park on Bear Mountain Road near Redding, describes Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, how she rescued her dog as she was evacuated from the Mountain Fire.

Fourteen buildings, including seven homes, have been destroyed in a 600-acre wildfire burning in Shasta County as of Saturday, with fire crews planning to work through the weekend to hold the lines and increase containment.

Since the Mountain Fire sparked Thursday in Bella Vista, a rural community northeast of Redding, two people have reported minor injuries, though both been treated, Cal Fire said.

The fire was 60 percent contained by Saturday morning. In addition to 14 buildings destroyed, six structures, including four homes, have been damaged in the fire, Cal Fire said.

“Firefighters will continue to extinguish interior hot spots and secure the containment lines. Damage assessment is ongoing,” Cal Fire said in its news release.

Mandatory evacuations are still ordered for residents living within road closure areas, including Bear Mountain Road, Dry Creek Road, Bear Mountain Road, all roads off of Jennifer Lane, and Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Road.

On the day the fire sparked, nearly 4,000 residents were forced to evacuate according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

“Residents traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as fire apparatus and emergency personnel continue to work in the area,” Cal Fire stated.

Cal Fire, the state fire prevention and forestry agency, had 903 fire personnel assigned to the Mountain Fire, including 31 fire crews, 79 fire engines, 12 water tenders, 12 bulldozers and 73 firefighters tackling the fire from the skies.