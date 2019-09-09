Three midtown Sacramento homes damaged in large fire. Residents displaced

Here’s the scene of midtown Sacramento fire displacing residents A two-alarm fire damaged at least three homes on G Street in midtown Sacramento CA on Sunday, September 8, 2019, displacing a number of residents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-alarm fire damaged at least three homes on G Street in midtown Sacramento CA on Sunday, September 8, 2019, displacing a number of residents.

A two-alarm fire damaged at least three homes in midtown Sacramento on Sunday, displacing a number of residents, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 2600 block of G Street about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said in tweets. No injuries were reported, but an “undetermined amount of people will be displaced,” the Fire Department tweeted.

The fire was extinguished within about 30 minutes of the initial dispatch to the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Video of the fire posted by the department shows thick smoke billowing out of the front entrance and side windows of one home, while large flames can be seen along an adjacent wooden fence.

The extent of damage to the primary house involved in the fire was not clear. Two additional homes were “impacted,” according to tweets by the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.